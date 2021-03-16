Archie Singh becomes first Indian to win 2nd runner up at Miss Trans International

The journey from coming out in public as a transgender woman to representing India at Miss International Trans 2021 has been full of ups and down for model Archie Singh. Archie recently scripted history and became the first Indian transwoman to bag the 2nd Runner Up position at the Miss International Trans 2021 held in Colombia, South America. She took to Instagram and shared some glorious moments from the memorable event.

Archie Singh bags second runnerup position in a pagenat

Archie shared pictures from the crowning ceremony while expressing her sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks to all the people who helped her to reach where she is now. In the jubilant pictures, Archie can be seen looking completely shocked and surprised after her name was announced as the second runner-up. She captioned the pictures and wrote, "Accept my heartfelt gratitude for all of your support and love in my new journey. I would like to thank you for being my well-wisher. All of your support and cooperation have made me more strong so that I tried my best to make all of you proud. Many thanks for making me something out of nothing. Love & respect."



In another post, Archie promised to carry her responsibilities more diligently and also thanked her well-wishers who prayed for her success and made her reach this platform. "Thank you for everything and beautiful platform I will carry this beautiful responsibility ahead," she wrote. According to Newshour, before becoming a model, Archie used to work as a social worker. Her main motto has always been to bust the stigma around trans people and create awareness about their realities. Archie got her gender-reassignment surgery done and transformed fully into a woman.