Is Arjun Das All Set To Join The Team Of Thalapathy 64 Soon?

South Indian superstar Vijay has started the shoot of his upcoming action thriller, Thalapathy 64. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame. The film is scheduled for an April 2020 release. However, a new member is reportedly joining the cast of the film now.

ALSO READ | Kamal Haasan: The Actor To Team Up With Director Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Arjun Das replaces Antony Varghese in Thalapathy 64

Arjun Das played the villain in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Kaithi. He has now been roped in to fit in the shoes of Anthony Varghese’s role in the film. There have been reports that Anthony had to opt-out of the film due to date issues. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

Thalapathy 64 has been one of the most anticipated films in the Tamil film industry. The internet was taken by storm when the first look of Vijay from the film was leaked on the internet. Reports suggest that Vijay will be essaying the role of a professor in the film.

ALSO READ | Suriya To Collaborate With 'Kaithi' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj?

The entire Thalapathy 64 team was previously shooting for the film in New Delhi. They have now moved to Chennai to shoot some important scenes for the upcoming thriller. Thalapathy 64 has reportedly wrapped up 30% of the shoot.

While talking about working in Thalapathy 64 in an interview, Arjun Das revealed that he is thrilled to be working with superstar Vijay for the first time. He also mentioned his gratitude to director Lokesh for the opportunity. He also shared his excitement and said that these feelings will only sink in once the shooting of the film commences.

ALSO READ | Bigil Twitter Review: Netizens Call It An Overall Entertaining Affair

Arjun Das also said that he will not be taking upon any other projects until he finishes Thalapathy 64. However, his other films Kumki 2 and Andhagaaram are reportedly all set to hit the theatres soon.

Thalapathy 64 hosts an ensemble cast including Gouri G Kishan, VJ Ramya, actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah, Vijay Sethupathi, Soundarya Nandakumar, Chetan, Azhagam Perumal, and Sriman. Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly join the team by December 2019. The team has already completed shooting for an important song and action sequence in the film.

ALSO READ | 'Thalapathy 64': Vijay-starrer Goes On Floors With Pooja, Cast Attends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.