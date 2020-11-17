Artist Anjum Singh Passes Away Following Battle With Cancer

Eminent contemporary Indian artist Anjum Singh passed away on Tuesday after losing a prolonged battle with cancer, art collector Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, said.

She was 53.

“Anjum Singh was a wonderful artist who passed away after a long but brave and courageous battle with cancer,” she told PTI.

Born to renowned artists Arpita and Paramjit Singh, art came naturally to Singh, but she started her professional journey as an artist with a Bachelors in Fine Arts from Kala Bhawan, Santiniketan, followed by a Masters degree in the subject from College of Art, New Delhi.

Her last show I Am Still Here that was held last year at the Talwar Gallery here, documented through her own paintings her journey of living with cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in 2014.

Expressing her condolences, Nadar said Singh would continue to live on through her work which was “independently noteworthy”.

“Her exhibition last year entitled ‘I am still here’ brought together a personal and passionate set of works that focused largely inwards as she grappled with her disease of the last few years. Our condolences go out to the whole family, she will remain alive through her work,” the KNMA founder said.

“It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to our incredibly talented friend and artist Anjum Singh. Her association with Khoj began in the year 2000, when as a member of Khoj , she also attended the Khoj workshop at Modinagar. She was an integral part of the Khoj family in thought and spirit.

Anjum, you will be thoroughly missed but your work, your courage and tenacity will remain with us. Rest in Peace,” the organisation said.

Politician Derek O’Brien also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“Gone too soon. One of the brightest from the Indian art world. Anjum Singh, 53. Her powerful and moving final exhibition of her work is titled ‘I am still here.’ Condolences to her parents, artists extraordinaire, Paramjit Singh and Arpita Singh. Travel well, Anjum,” he wrote.

