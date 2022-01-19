Author Taslima Nasreen Says ‘I Am Very Much Alive’ After Facebook Memorialises Her Account

Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen took to her official Twitter handle to point out a mistake by the social media giant, Facebook after they turned her account into a memorialised page. She also asked to rectify the error and give her back the account. The blunder from the social media giant purportedly came after a cryptic post from the author where she had written, ''I want the news of my death to be published everywhere''.

Taking to her Twitter handle on January 18, the 59-year-old author shared a screenshot of her Facebook account which had turned into a memorialised page. The page is meant to allow users, followers, friends and family to pay their tributes virtually. It also said, ''We hope people who love Taslima will find comfort in visiting her profile to remember and celebrate her life''.

😮 @Meta @fbsecurity @facebookapp @MetaNewsroom @Facebook I am very much alive. But you memorialized my facebook account. What a sad news! How could you do that? Please give me back my account. pic.twitter.com/mwZNbcOopy — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 18, 2022

#Facebook killed me. I am alive. Not even sick or bedridden or hospitalized, but facebook memorialized my facebook account. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 18, 2022

Calling out on the mistake, Taslima Nasreen tweeted, ''@Meta @fbsecurity@facebookapp @MetaNewsroom @Facebook I am very much alive. But you memorialized my facebook account. What a sad news! How could you do that? Please give me back my account.'' The error was later rectified as the author later tweeted, ''Resurrected on facebook.''

Resurrected on facebook. 😉 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 18, 2022

For the unversed, the Lajja author had posted about how she wants her death to be observed by writing, ''I want the news of my death to be published everywhere. Let it be known that I donated my body to hospital for scientific research,'' She added, ''Let there be some lives saved through organ transplants. Let someone regain vision. Let it be known, so that some others become inspired to donate their body too. I have always wanted to live my life meaningfully. I wish my death to be meaningful as well"

