BAFTA Releases Longlists For 2021 Film Awards: See Full List

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Thursday released the longlist for its 2021 Awards. According to the description on the BAFTA website, 15 performances will progress to Round two of voting, and six will be nominated.
Nominations will be unveiled on March 9. The ceremony is scheduled for April 11.
Another Round
Da 5 Bloods
The Dig
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
Ammonite
Calm With Horses
County Lines
The Courier
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Herself
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Misbehaviour
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
Rocks
Saint Maud
Supernova
The Australian Dream
Being A Human Person
Calm with Horses
His House
Limbo
Moffie
Mogul Mowgli
Rare Beasts
Rocks
The Reason I Jump
Saint Maud
White Riot
Another Round
Bacurau
Collective
Dear Comrades!
I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aqui)
The Life Ahead
Les Misérables
Minari
The Mole Agent
New Order
The Painter and the Thief
Quo Vadis, Aida?
System Crasher
The Traitor
The Truffle Hunters
All In: The Fight For Democracy
Athlete A
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
Billie
Collective
Crip Camp
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Dick Johnson is Dead
The Dissident
I Am Greta
MLK/FBI
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
The Truffle Hunters
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
The Willoughbys
Wolfwalkers
Another Round
The Assistant
Babyteeth
The Dig
The Father
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Mank
The Mauritanian
Minari
My Octopus Teacher
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
Promising Young Woman
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Rocks
Saint Maud
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
Ammonite
Another Round
The Assistant
Da 5 Bloods
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Babyteeth
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Hillbilly Elegy
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Invisible Man
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
Pieces of a Woman
The White Tiger
Amy Adams Hillbilly Elegy
Bukky Bakray Rocks
Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version
Jessie Buckley I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Morfydd Clark Saint Maud
Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Julia Garner The Assistant
Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
Sophia Loren The Life Ahead
Frances McDormand Nomadland
Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman
Wunmi Mosaku His House
Kate Winslet Ammonite
Alfre Woodard Clemency
Zendaya Malcolm & Marie
Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal
Kingsley Ben-Adir One Night In Miami…
Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Ralph Fiennes The Dig
Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger
Tom Hanks News of the World
Anthony Hopkins The Father
Cosmo Jarvis Calm With Horses
Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods
Mads Mikkelsen Another Round
Gary Oldman Mank
Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian
LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah
John David Washington Malcolm & Marie
Steven Yeun Minari
Niamh Algar Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali Rocks
Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman
Priyanka Chopra Jonas The White Tiger
Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman The Father
Jennifer Ehle Saint Maud
Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah
Jodie Foster The Mauritanian
Ashley Madekwe County Lines
Amanda Seyfried Mank
Saoirse Ronan Ammonite
Yuh-Jung Youn Minari
Helena Zengel News of the World
Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods
Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman
Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7
Benedict Cumberbatch The Mauritanian
Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses
Alan Kim Minari
Frank Langella The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods
Eddie Redmayne The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7
Paul Raci Sound of Metal
David Strathairn Nomadland
Stanley Tucci Supernova
Babyteeth
Calm With Horses
Da 5 Bloods
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
The Mauritanian
One Night In Miami…
Pieces of a Woman
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Ammonite
The Dig
Greyhound
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Nomadland
Rebecca
Saint Maud
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Misbehaviour
Mulan
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
The Secret Garden
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Another Round
Da 5 Bloods
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Sound of Metal
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
Ammonite
Blithe Spirit
The Dig
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Promising Young Woman
Rebecca
The Trial of the Chicago 7
True History of the Kelly Gang
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Wonder Woman 1984
Ammonite
Da 5 Bloods
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Hillbilly Elegy
The Little Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Saint Maud
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
The Secret Garden
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
Da 5 Bloods
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
News of the World
The Old Guard
The One and Only Ivan
Pinocchio
The Secret Garden
Sonic The Hedgehog
Soul
Tenet
Wonder Woman 1984
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Saint Maud
Soul
Sound of Metal
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
Bench
Cha
Chado
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of A Lost Boy
The Birth Of Valerie Venus
Dad Was
Dọlápọ Is Fine
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
My Brother’s Keeper
The Present
Tic Toc
