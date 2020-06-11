'Banana Bread': Rasika Dugal With Husband Mukul Chadda Share 'Coronavirus Lockdown' Tale

Bollywood actor Rasika Dugal, along with her husband Mukul Chadda, released their self-shot short film titled 'Banana Bread'. Remotely directed by Srinivas Sunderajan, 'Banana Bread' is a sweet, tender little film which reveals different flavours as you savour it.

Shruti (played by Rasika) is home alone during the pandemic when the arrival of someone (neighbour) redefines what's acceptable in the times of social distancing. Written by Rasika and Mukul, the film was shot at the couple's residence and shows the subtle chemistry and loneliness in the times of COVID-19.

Rasika in an interview said that they had to work double for an entire film unit, did everything from scratch and also this was her first attempt at writing. Actor Annup Soni after watching the film said, "Enjoyed Watching 'Banana Bread' Well written , performed n directed ... Conveys a lot in just 12 minutes."

Rasika also shared how self-shooting is a difficult task. Sharing some pictures on her Instagram handle, Dugal wrote that this was the new normal 'Multitasking'.

Rasika Dugal: At home with digital space

Many of Rasika Dugal's recent acclaimed performances have featured in web series -- "Delhi Crime", "Mirzapur" and "Made in Heaven" -- and the actor says she enjoys working on diverse projects that the digital medium offers. Good content is the new formula, the actor said.

"It is exciting to see the different genres that audiences want to watch. The response to a show like ''Mirzapur'' and to ''Delhi Crime'' was so encouraging and a proof that good content is the new formula. I am enjoying the abundance and variety of work on the web," Rasika told PTI in an interview.

(with PTI Inputs)

