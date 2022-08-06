Becky Holt, 'Britain's Most Tattooed Woman’, Sets A New Record With Her Labia Tattoo

Becky Holt has created history by getting a tattoo on her labia. Holt, who's known as Britain's most tattooed woman, has reportedly spent over USD42,000 over the years on a 'tattoo bodysuit', which will cover her entire body from face to feet.

Holt's tattoo artist took five separate sessions to complete the design in the sensitive private part. Becky also dropped a picture from her visit to the tattoo parlour, however, didn't reveal the exact design she chose for her labia.

According to New York Post, Becky spoke to Ark Media following the fifth and final ink session that she underwent last month. "I was in an incredible amount of pain," she mentioned and added, "It’s quite embarrassing having a tattoo artist between your legs but it needed to be finished as I want my body suit to be fully complete."Almost a month after her tattoo, Holt's private part is still swollen.

Holt believes she's the only female in the world to have gotten her vaginal folds inked, and mentioned how many have praised her for enduring the painful process. “People can’t believe how brave I am for having my labia tattooed,” she said. “I’m not sure how many people in the world have this tattoo, but I imagine I’m one of very few."

Earlier speaking about getting her most intimate areas inked, the mother of one said that the pain was 'bearable'. Talking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, she said, "The most painful was my armpit. This one [the left] is actually not finished but for this [the right] I was in tears, it was horrible." Holt continued, "You can't see it now but obviously I've got my ribs done, that was also horrific."

