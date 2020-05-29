Bejan Daruwalla's Demise: PayTM Founder, Richa Chadha, Madhya Pradesh CM Pay Condolences

Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla died at a private hospital in Gujarat on Friday evening, his family said. Daruwalla, known for his newspaper columns on astrology, was 90. Apollo Hospital confirmed that Daruwalla died during treatment. Celebrities from different walks of life like Richa Chadha, PayTM founder, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan, Ashoke Pandit, and others took to their Twitter handles to pay their condolences.

Speaking to PTI, his son Nastur Daruwalla denied the speculation on social media that his father had contracted coronavirus. Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, he said.

Richa Chadha wrote, "RIP Bejan Daruwalla (with folding hands emoji). Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took to Twitter to express his condolence. "Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti..." A practising Zoroastrian, Daruwalla was also a self-proclaimed Ganesha devotee. According to his website, the astrologer was known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, I-Ching, Tarot, Numerology, the Kabalah, and even Palmistry.

So sad to hear about my Dear Bejan Daruwalla’s unfortunate demise.

I met him in Delhi in this March. We shared our jokes and fond memories of working together way back in early days of @One97.

He always will have special place in my heart.

May God rest his soul in peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6V4TGiYvG4 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 29, 2020

Sad to know about the demise of well known astrologer #BejanDaruwalla .

Heartfelt condolences to the family & his close ones.



ॐ शांति ! #RIPBejandaruwalla . — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 29, 2020

Saddened by the demise of India's revered astrologer Shri #BejanDaruwalla Ji.



A devotee of Lord Ganesh, Bejan Ji's contribution to the field of astrology was transcendent. His life will inspire generations to come.



My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 29, 2020

Deeply pained to learn about the sad demise of renowned Astrologer Wizard Shri #BejanDaruwalla ji. An irreparable loss to the world of Indian Astrology.



I extend my utmost condolences to his family and well wishers in this hour of grief. I pray for the departed souls.

ॐ शांति🙏 pic.twitter.com/4jKYS1vrbM — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) May 29, 2020

Saddened to learn about the demise of #BejanDaruwalla ji, the brightest star of Indian Astrology, he inspired generations to "have a vision into the future without failing to enjoy present to the fullest".

Huge loss for the country.!

May his soul rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/gTXVto1QxO — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 29, 2020

(with agency inputs)

