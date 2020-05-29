Last Updated:

Bejan Daruwalla's Demise: PayTM Founder, Richa Chadha, Madhya Pradesh CM Pay Condolences

Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla died at a private hospital in Gujarat on Friday evening, his family said. Celebrities pay their condolences. Read —

Chetna Kapoor
Richa Chadha

Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla died at a private hospital in Gujarat on Friday evening, his family said. Daruwalla, known for his newspaper columns on astrology, was 90. Apollo Hospital confirmed that Daruwalla died during treatment. Celebrities from different walks of life like Richa Chadha, PayTM founder, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan, Ashoke Pandit, and others took to their Twitter handles to pay their condolences.

Speaking to PTI, his son Nastur Daruwalla denied the speculation on social media that his father had contracted coronavirus. Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, he said.

Richa Chadha wrote, "RIP Bejan Daruwalla (with folding hands emoji). Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took to Twitter to express his condolence. "Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti..." A practising Zoroastrian, Daruwalla was also a self-proclaimed Ganesha devotee. According to his website, the astrologer was known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, I-Ching, Tarot, Numerology, the Kabalah, and even Palmistry.

