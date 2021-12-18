Best Christmas Movies To Watch On Netflix, Disney Plus, And Hulu; Check Complete List

Christmas movies are now being streamed in high numbers worldwide. All streaming services have a range of holiday movies offered. Here are some of the top movies from Netflix, Disney plus and Hulu.

Christmas movies on Netflix:

A California Christmas

Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard, and Amanda Detmer star in California Christmas, a 2020 Christmas film directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino and written by Lauren Swickard. A California Christmas: City Lights, a sequel, was released on December 16, 2021. A wealthy charmer pretends as a ranch hand to persuade a farmer to sell her family's land before Christmas.

Holidate

Holidate is a romantic comedy film directed by John Whitesell and written by Tiffany Paulsen that was released in 2020. Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor, Frances Fisher, Manish Dayal, and Kristin Chenoweth are among the cast members. Tired of being alone on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other's platonic plus-ones for the entire year, only to develop actual affections for each other along the way.

A Boy Called Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas is a British Christmas fantasy film directed by Gil Kenan in 2021, based on the 2015 book of the same name by Matt Haig and based on a screenplay by Ol Parker and Kenan. The film is a 'Sky Original' in the United Kingdom, and it can be shown on Sky Cinema and streamed on Sky's streaming service NOW. A child goes out on an expedition to find his father, who is on a quest to seek the famous village of Elfhelm, in this Father Christmas origin story.

Christmas movies on Disney Plus

Frozen 1 (2013) and 2 (2019)

Frozen is a 2013 computer-animated musical fantasy film released by Walt Disney Pictures and produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. The Snow Queen is the 53rd Disney animated feature film, and it is based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale. The picture follows a princess on a quest to find her estranged sister, whose icy powers have mistakenly locked their kingdom in endless winter, accompanied by an iceman, his reindeer, and a snowman.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is a 2005 fantasy film co-written and directed by Andrew Adamson, based on C. S. Lewis's children's epic fantasy series The Chronicles of Narnia, and based on the 1950 novel The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, the first published and second chronological novel in C. S. Lewis's children's epic fantasy series The Chronicles of Narnia. Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy, four British youngsters evacuated to the countryside during the Blitz, discover a wardrobe that connects to the imaginary kingdom of Narnia, played by William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Skandar Keynes, and Georgie Henley. They join up with the lion Aslan to fight Jadis, the White Witch's soldiers.

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone is a comedy film directed by Chris Columbus and written and produced by John Hughes that was released in 1990. Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O'Hara star in the first instalment of the Home Alone franchise. After his family leaves him behind on their Christmas vacation to Paris, Culkin plays Kevin McCallister, a young boy who protects his Chicago home from robbers.

Christmas movies on Hulu:

The Holiday

Nancy Meyers wrote, produced, and directed The Holiday, a romantic comedy film released in 2006. To avoid heartbreak during the Christmas and holiday season, two lovelorn women from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean arrange a home exchange.

No Sleep 'Til Christmas

Lizzie, an engaged woman, runs into Billy, a bartender with a similar problem, during an incident. Lizzie recognises it may be more significant than she would like to admit when they discover they can only fall asleep next to each other.

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Bharat Nalluri directed and Susan Coyne wrote The Man Who Invented Christmas, a 2017 Christmas biographical comedic drama film. The joint Irish/Canadian production stars Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, and Jonathan Pryce and is based on Les Standiford's 2008 book of the same name about Charles Dickens. It follows Dickens (Stevens) as he conceives and creates his 1843 novella A Christmas Carol.

