Bhuvan Bam Loses His Parents To COVID-19; Shares Heart-wrenching Note On Instagram

In an unfortunate news, popular social media star Bhuvan Bam lost both his parents to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 27-year-old who runs the YouTube channel 'Bhuvan Bam Ki Vines', shared a string of beautiful pictures with his mother and father, with a heart-wrenching note alongside. He started the note with the words, 'Lost both my lifelines to COVID-19'.

Bhuvan Bam loses parents to COVID-19

Informing his followers of the news, he wrote, "Without Mom and Dad with me, nothing would be the same." Pointing out that the past month has been a rather tough one for him, he stated that everything has been ruined for him-starting from his home to his career. "I neither have my mom nor my dad around me, I would now have to learn to live life again, all by myself," he went on pointing out that he did not have strength enough to do that.

Concluding his post, he posed a few questions- "Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them?" and added that he would have to live with the questions for the rest of his life. "Can't wait to see them again," he wrote as his last few words while wishing that the 'day' came soon.



Bhuvan Bam- the first-generation YouTube stars in India

Bhuvan Bam is one of the first generation youtube stars in India. Back in 2015, he entered the world of social media and with his engaging video, attracted the population of India so much so that within 6 years, he garnered over 2.05 crore subscribers on Youtube, over 6.7 million followers on Facebook, and 11.5 million followers on Instagram.

Unlike his YouTube competitors, Bhuvan has diversified his content. Besides funny videos, he is also establishing himself as a singer, actor, and interviewer. He even collaborated with international YouTube star Lilly Singh and acted in a short film with Divya Dutta called Plus-Minus, and bagged a Filmfare award for the same.

