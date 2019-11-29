Bigg Boss Telugu's Prince Cecil Caught, Fined In Drunk Driving Case? Actor Reacts

Was Prince Cecil caught driving drunk and fined for his offence? Contradictory reports have emerged over the incident. As per reports, while the police officials were quoted confirming the incident, the actor denied it.

Contradictory reports

As per reports, a police official of the Kukatpally Traffic Police in Hyderabad said that Prince Cecil was ‘caught’ driving drunk in the wee hours of Sunday in Bachupally. The actor allegedly was returning from a bash when the police stopped him at a checkpoint at 1.30 am, reports stated. On conducting the drunk driving test with a breathalyzer, reportedly 42 BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) was found. Since the amount was above the permissible levels, the police registered a case against him under Section 185 of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said. The cop also said that he was produced before a court in Kukatpally on Tuesday and even given counselling. The official said that he was allowed to go, because it was his ‘first offence’ and also since the alcohol content was ‘not too high’. Pictures of the actor making his way out of the court had also surfaced then. As the police officer’s statement and reports about the drunk driving case made headlines, Prince Cecil was asked about it for a reaction by a media publication. The Tollywood actor, however, denied the allegations completely. As per reports, he claimed that he was present at a court along with his mother to attend a property dispute. He even said anyone was free to confirm it since it was in the records.

The 26-year-old actor has worked in both films and TV shows. His major claim to fame had been the Telugu version of the hit reality show Bigg Boss. He was a participant in the first season of the Telugu version, in 2017. That season was hosted by Jr NTR. He was evicted on day 57 of the show. The season was won by Siva Balaji and the runner-up was Aadarsh Balakrishna. Before Bigg Boss, Prince Cecil has featured in numerous Telugu films as well. He had made his debut with Neeku Naaku Dash Dash in 2012, and attained popularity with the movie Bus Stop. Romance in 2013, Mister in 2017, are some of his other films.

