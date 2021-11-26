'Bob Biswas', 'RRR', 'Pushpa' Are 'Most Anticipated Indian Movies And Shows' As Per IMDb

Moviegoers and film aficionados can rejoice as there are several movies and series lined up for release in the upcoming month. And to make it easier for the fans to pick and choose, IMDb has released a list of most-anticipated upcoming movies and shows as per the votes of users. Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Viswas, period drama RRR, Allu Arjun's action drama Pushpa are among the top 5 on the list. Here are other shows and movies that made it to the 'Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows' list on the website.

Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows list on IMDb, Bob Biswas tops

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming thriller movie Bob Biswas topped the chart of the Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows list on IMDb with 24.9 per cent votes. Junior Bachchan recently shared the trailer of the movie that will serve as the spin-off of the 2012 thriller movie Kahaani. The trailer for Bob Biswas' film portrays Abhishek's character, who is a cold serial killer, leading a double life and claiming to have memory loss.

Coming in second is South Indian star Mohanlal's period war drama Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea with 20.7 per cent votes. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie follows Kunjali Marakkar IV, the admiral of the fleet of the Zamorin of Calicut. With a budget of ₹100 crore, Lion of the Arabian Sea is the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.

Occupying the third position is S S Rajamouli's period action drama film RRR, featuring a star-studded cast of N T Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. RRR is the third most anticipated entertainer on IMDb's list with 18.0 per cent votes. The movie is based on a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

The fourth movie on the most anticipated new movies list is the Telugu action thriller film Pushpa with 11.6 per cent votes. The movie stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil (in his Telugu debut) and Rashmika Mandanna. Pushpa: The Rise is the first of two planned movies, the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Other movies and shows on the list are:

Minnal Murali- 6.7%

Radhe Shyam- 5.3%

Tadap- 3.7%

Teeja Punjab- 3.2%

Aranyak- 3.0%

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui- 2.9%

