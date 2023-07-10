Broadway Star Jeffrey Carlson, Popular For All My Children Role, Dies At 48

Jeffrey Carlson was a popular actor who rose to fame for his role as Zoe, a transgender character, in the soap opera All My Children. The actor gained immense popularity from the show and went on to act in plays at the Shakespeare Theatre Company. Recently, actress Susan Hart announced that Jeffrey passed away on July 6, aged 48.

Jeffrey Carlson's remembered by theatre colleagues

Actress Susan Hart took to her Facebook page a day after Jeffrey Carlson passed away and shared the news of his death. She wrote, "For those of you that don’t know, I’m very sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday." Susan said that she feels devastated and respects his family's choice for not sharing this news with the public.

Soon after, Adam Feldman, a theater critic, took to his Twitter handle to pay his last respects. The actor addressed Jeffrey an "exposed-nerve star of Broadway" referring to his role as Marilyn in Taboo and Billy in The Goat. He also lauded his "groundbreaking role" as Zoe in All My Children. Adam concluded his tweet by calling Jeffrey a "powerful actor."

The Shakespeare Theatre Company pay their last respects

The Shakespeare Theatre Company mourned the loss of Jeffrey Carlson and penned a long note for him. They wrote, "STC is saddened to learn of the recent passing of Jeffrey Carlson. Jeffrey gave beautiful and nuanced performances during his career which took him from television and films to Broadway and, fortunately for us, to STC."

They further listed his memorable performances in theatre that included Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, Lorenzaccio, and more. STC concluded their note by sending love to Jeffrey's family.