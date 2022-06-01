BTS Meets Joe Biden At White House, Says They're 'devastated' By Asian Hate Crimes

The famous Korean pop group, BTS on Tuesday paid a visit to the White House to speak with United States President Joe Biden about fighting the spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans. The Grammy-nominated South Korean band, has expressed their sadness at the recent surge in hate crimes. On the final day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, band members J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin, and Jimin visited the White House along with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, Jimin claimed the band has been "devastated by the recent surge" of crime and hatred towards Asian Americans, Associated Press reported.

Further, each member of the K-pop sensation band had spoken at the news conference in Korean, which was then translated into English by a translator. During the conference, band member Kim Seok-jin remarked, "Today is the last day of AANHPI Heritage Month, we join the White House to stand with the AANHPI community and to celebrate," CBS News reported.

Through an interpreter, Suga added, "It is not wrong to be different." V added, “Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences. Everyone has their own history.” V went on to say, “We hope today is one step forward to understanding and respecting each and everyone as a valuable person."

Tune in for a briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre featuring BTS. https://t.co/QGhOALWQgr — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 31, 2022

BTS members had a closed-door meeting with the president Biden

BTS band members wore black suits along with ties and took turns walking to the podium to speak. They were given a tour of the White House before the press briefing and then had a closed-door meeting with the president Biden in the Oval Office. Officials from the Biden administration have met with Asian American groups in recent weeks for roundtable discussions and other gatherings to examine the violence.

In 2021, when violence against Asian Americans increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, BTS issued a statement expressing their "grief and anger" over the deaths of Asian Americans, CBS News reported. The band expressed its "deepest condolences" to those who had died and spoke openly about their experiences with anti-Asian racism.

Furthermore, White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre claimed that BTS hopes to "combat racism, xenophobia, intolerance" that Asian communities have experienced. She even pointed out that Joe Biden passed legislation to fight COVID-19 hate crimes and issued an executive order re-establishing the White House effort on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, as well as assisting in the promotion of studies to avoid racism against these groups.

BTS has gained international acclaim for its members' self-produced music and activism, including a visit to the United Nations, since its debut in 2013. In 2020, the band topped the Billboard Hot 100 list three times and received nominations for Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

(Image: AP)