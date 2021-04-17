BTS' V Reveals He Used To Cry During Trainee Period; Know Why

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is currently one of the most popular boy band consisting of seven members from South Korea. Kim Tae-Hyung, stage name V, is the vocalist of the group. The artist, who holds the title of ‘world’s most handsome man,’ recently disclosed that he used to cry a lot during his trainee days.

During BTS’ recent guest appearance in tvN’s You Quiz On The Block, V shared that he used to get emotional while training to become a K-pop star. Bollywoodlife revealed that there was a time when BTS’ Kim Taehyung used to live in the same dorm with some other fellow trainees and he used to bond with them at that time. Though, if a trainee is told, “Come to the company building,” it means his trainee period is over.

BTS' V used to cry after seeing many of his trainees leaving that room as he used to develop a great friendship. However, after witnessing it too often, he got used to it and when another person was on the verge of leaving, he used to shake hands and appreciate their hard work. In fact, BTS' Kim Taehyung and his best friend Jimin also know each other from their trainee days.

During Bon Voyage Season 2 Episode 8, BTS' V had penned down an emotional letter for Jimin. He mentioned that since their trainee days, they went to Seoul without a clue. They used to get up, put on uniforms and attend the same school. The duo sat together, went to practice, and would head back to the dorm. Then, they would talk at night. They spend around six years together.

BTS started formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The members are – Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Initially, a hip-hop group, their musical style has grown to include a wide range of genres. Their studio albums include Dark & Wild, Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: 7, Be, and more. BTS became the fastest group since the Beatles to earn four US number-one albums, doing so in less than two years.

