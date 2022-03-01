Canada's Local Cable TV Providers Remove Russian-backed Channel RT From Their Lineup

Amidst the attack of Russia on its neighbouring country Ukraine, several countries have imposed sanctions and condemned Russian President Vladimir Puttin's actions. It was recently announced that big Hollywood studios like Disney, Sony and Warner Bros. have decided to not release any of their upcoming movies or shows in Russia. Several countries have also banned the Russian state-controlled international television network RT channel. The ban has now reached Canada as several local cable TV providers have pulled RT channel from their TV lineups.

Canada's Cable TV providers ban Russia-backed news channel

As per Hollywood Reporter, several local cable TV providers of Canada have pulled RT from their TV lineups in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Telecom giant Rogers Communications in a statement said, "We have made the decision that effective today Russia Today will no longer be available on our channel lineup." Other Canadian cable platforms like Bell TV, Rogers Cable, Bell Canada, Shaw Cable and Telus TV have also confirmed that they have banned the channel. Earlier, Youtube had also blocked Russian state-controlled channel RT and Sputnik in Europe.

Hollywood studios halt movie releases in Russia

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Warner Bros., Walt Disney Co., and Sony Pictures announced on February 28 that they will halt the release of their films in Russia. Warner Bros. halted the release of The Batman in Russia, just a few days before the movie was set to open in theatres there. A studio representative stated in a statement, "In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy."

Following that, Disney also announced that they will not be releasing their movie, Turning Red in Russia. Their statement read, "Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar. We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation."

Image: Shutterstock