CarryMinati Hosts Charity Stream To Raise Money For Assam And Bihar Flood Victims

In the past few days, the condition of Assam has worsened as areas upon areas got submerged under the water. Popular YouTuber, CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar is said to have raised money to bring relief to the Assam flood victims. According to reports, out of this amount, he himself has donated one lakh rupees.

CarryMinati donates money for Assam flood relief

The 21-year-old YouTuber has reportedly raised over â‚¹11 lakhs to battle the catastrophe. CarryMinati is also the first content creator to have done so. According to reports, the entire money will be handed over to Assam and Bihar Chief Ministers’ Relief Funds in equal amount.

CarryMinati’s charity stream for the Assam Flood was trending at the top spot under game’s category says reports. He played games like Ghosts of Tsushima, Pacify and PUBG with the highest number of concurrent views on CarreyLive for six hours. Many of his fans are also said to have donated greatly to his relief venture.

In a statement, CarryMinati has said that the idea for the relief fund was conceived by him, his business manager and cousin, Deepak Char. He thanked his audience for their love and support by contributing â‚¹10,31,137. This made him add another one lakh rupees to the collected amount.

CarryMinati also said that content creation cannot always be for commercial purposes from which only one person benefits. There should always be the goodwill to give back to society as well and this is how he chose to do it.

Earlier, CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar had also donated for a number of other causes. He had made generous contributions to Kerala floods 2018, Assam and Bihar floods, Pulwama attack, Odisha cyclone 2019, Australia Bush fire and COVID-19. Not only this, but he also urged his fans to do the same.

In Bollywood, John Abraham and Varun Dhawan showed their solidarity towards the Assam floods. They posted about the catastrophe on their social media accounts to create awareness about the situation. They also urged their fans to aid those affected by the floods.

Image credit: CarryMinati Instagram, John Abraham Twitter

