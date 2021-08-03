'Chainsaw Man' Anime: What Is The Release Date? Who All Are The Characters? Check Details

Chainsaw Man is an upcoming supernatural action horror TV anime that is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. MAPPA, the Japanese animation studio, which is in charge of the much-anticipated series released its trailer on June 27, 2021. The trailer showcased gory glimpses and violent premises that ensues when you become a human-devil hybrid with a chainsaw as your head. With no exact release date in sight, fans can expect Chainsaw Man Season 1 to hit the floors in the fall of 2021.

When will Chainsaw Man anime come out?

The news about the upcoming anime first came to light in December 2020 as the announcement was made through the second 2021 issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It was revealed that MAPPA, famous for bringing projects like Zombie Land Saga, Dorohedoro, Jujutsu Kaisen, and the final season of Attack on Titan, will helm Chainsaw Man. The trailer was also released on the special occasion of the 'MAPPA Stage 2021 – 10th Anniversary event and made available online.

While the exact premiere date is still awaited by the fans, but with the release and announcement of the staff members, the series release is quite imminent by the fall of 2021.

Chainsaw Man characters and cast

While MAPPA is keeping the voice cast under wraps as of now, with the trailer made up of ominous music and creepy chainsaw sounds. However, a team of amazing anime veterans behind the camera has been confirmed to be working on the CSM production. Here is the list.

Ryuu Nakayama as the director (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Hiroshi Seko as the script director (Dorohedoro)

Kazutaka Sugiyama as the character designer (Mushoku Tensei)

Tatsuya Yoshihara as the action director (Black Clover)

Makoto Nakazono as the chief director (SSSS.Gridman)

Kiyotaka Oshiyama as the devil designer (Devilman: Crybaby)

Yuusuke Takeda as the art director (Vinland Saga)

Naomi Nakano as the colour designer (Sword Art Online: Alicization)

Youhei Miyahara as the layout designer (Scrapped Princess)

Kensuke Ushio is the composer (Devilman: Crybaby)

Keisuke Seshita as the animation producer (Jujutsu Kaisen)

More about Chainsaw Man anime

The story revolves around Denji, a young guy who is facing a financial crunch. His father owed a lot of debt to the Yakuza, an organised crime syndicate but passed away before he could repay it. The devils in Denji's world exist both in the mortal and the hellish world. Denji is aided by Pochita, who manifests people's fear about chainsaws and look like a canine. So when Yazuka betrays Denji, it results in the latter's death. Pochita then serves as his heart in order to revive him, making Denji, a devil-human hybrid, who comes to be known as the eponymous Chainsaw Man.

