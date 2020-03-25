The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies Of Coronavirus; Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty Express Grief

Others

Chef Floyd Cardoz, age 59, the culinary director of the restaurant The Bombay Canteen, passed away in New Jersey after testing positive for coronavirus.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Floyd Cardoz

Chef Floyd Cardoz, age 59, the culinary director of the restaurant The Bombay Canteen, passed away in New Jersey after testing positive for coronavirus.

Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Atul Kasbekar, took to their Twitter handles to pay condolence. 

Had attended a party with 200 people

The chef had attended the notable restaurant's fifth-anniversary celebrations on March 1 where about 200 people were present and had also attended the opening of a sweet shop in the Byculla area of Mumbai. Reports have stated that the restaurant has reached out to all the guests who had visited the party on March 1. The culinary director had landed in India on February 19 before returning back to the States on March 8.

Hunger Inc., that owns The Bombay Canteen, released a statement recently confirming it:

“Mr. Cardoz (59), currently admitted to a hospital in New York in the U.S., tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. As a precautionary measure, we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Mr. Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020,” it said.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Prasar
MAHABHARATA, RAMAYANA TO COMEBACK?
ICMR
ICMR ANSWERS FAQS ON COVID-19
COVID-19
JOURNO TESTS +VE FOR COVID-19
Prince Charles
PRINCE CHARLES TESTS POSITIVE
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM'S 10-POINT PLAN
Floyd Cardoz
CELEBS EXPRESS GRIEF