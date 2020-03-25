Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies Of Coronavirus; Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty Express Grief

Chef Floyd Cardoz, age 59, the culinary director of the restaurant The Bombay Canteen, passed away in New Jersey after testing positive for coronavirus.
Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Atul Kasbekar, took to their Twitter handles to pay condolence.
RIP @floydcardoz— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 25, 2020
Brilliant chef, old friend and all round great guy
Known him from his days at #Tabla in NYC
Brain behind the wonderful @bombaycanteen and @OPedroMumbai
Victim of #covid19 in NYC
Tragic loss to the culinary world
This is just too sad. RIP. Strength to all his loved ones 🙏🏼 https://t.co/I4Yx84Ke4a— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) March 25, 2020
RIP chef https://t.co/rdcWZYm26P— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 25, 2020
The chef had attended the notable restaurant's fifth-anniversary celebrations on March 1 where about 200 people were present and had also attended the opening of a sweet shop in the Byculla area of Mumbai. Reports have stated that the restaurant has reached out to all the guests who had visited the party on March 1. The culinary director had landed in India on February 19 before returning back to the States on March 8.
Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt
“Mr. Cardoz (59), currently admitted to a hospital in New York in the U.S., tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. As a precautionary measure, we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Mr. Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020,” it said.
