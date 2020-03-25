Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies Of Coronavirus; Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty Express Grief

Chef Floyd Cardoz, age 59, the culinary director of the restaurant The Bombay Canteen, passed away in New Jersey after testing positive for coronavirus.

Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Atul Kasbekar, took to their Twitter handles to pay condolence.

RIP @floydcardoz

Brilliant chef, old friend and all round great guy

Known him from his days at #Tabla in NYC



Brain behind the wonderful @bombaycanteen and @OPedroMumbai



Victim of #covid19 in NYC

Tragic loss to the culinary world — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 25, 2020

This is just too sad. RIP. Strength to all his loved ones 🙏🏼 https://t.co/I4Yx84Ke4a — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) March 25, 2020

RIP chef https://t.co/rdcWZYm26P — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 25, 2020

Had attended a party with 200 people

The chef had attended the notable restaurant's fifth-anniversary celebrations on March 1 where about 200 people were present and had also attended the opening of a sweet shop in the Byculla area of Mumbai. Reports have stated that the restaurant has reached out to all the guests who had visited the party on March 1. The culinary director had landed in India on February 19 before returning back to the States on March 8.

Hunger Inc., that owns The Bombay Canteen, released a statement recently confirming it:

“Mr. Cardoz (59), currently admitted to a hospital in New York in the U.S., tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. As a precautionary measure, we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Mr. Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020,” it said.

