Anupam Kher Hails Vikas Khanna's Initiative As He Distributes 4 Million Dry Ration Meals

Michelin-Star chef Vikas Khanna, who has successfully distributed four million dry ration meals to the needy across 79 cities in India amidst the COVID-19 crisis, has called for solidarity and unity among the people to defeat the pandemic. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher praised his efforts and initiative.

Khanna, living in New York City, started an initiative in April to create a supply chain to ensure dry ration is procured and distributed to orphanages, old-age homes, and leprosy centers as the coronavirus cases increased in India and the government implemented a lockdown to control the spread of the virus. In less than a month, the 48-year-old world-renowned chef, author and film-maker has been able to procure and distribute landmark four million dry ration meals or more than 3,100 quintals of ration, including rice, lentils and wheat flour, to orphanages and old-age homes and other needy individuals across 79 cities in India.

Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Dear @TheVikasKhanna ! You and your team are doing some phenomenal work in these difficult times. Very proud of all of you. Please let me know if I can be of any help!" [sic]

Dear Twitter Family.With your support n wishes today I reached serving 4 Million+ Dry Ration Meals. What started with a single tweet is now reached 75+ cities. Thanks to you and @NDRFHQ @satyaprad1 for helping us feed millions all over India. JaiHo.@IndiaGateFoods @DaawatFinest pic.twitter.com/BYoqFdOJH1 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 13, 2020

Khanna expressed his deep gratitude to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), its Director-General Satya Narayan Pradhan, and the force’s personnel who he says have been working tirelessly on the ground to collect, package and distribute the ration across India. “My hope is solidarity. Solidarity is everything. We can beat corona and we should all be united to figure out how to defeat this virus,” Khanna told PTI here.

(with PTI inputs)

