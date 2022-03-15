Choti Holi 2022: Date, Time, Holika Dahan Muhurta And Significance

The Festival of Holi is coming closer and it is that time of the year when people get to gather and often repair broken relationships. A day before Holi, people celebrate 'Choti Holi' also known as Holika Dahan and the day marks the victory of good over evil. On this day, people lit bonfires in order to remove negativity from their life and pray for the well-being of their families.

Holika Dahan, 2022 Mahurat

According to Hindu scriptures, Holika Dahan is done during the Pradosh Kaal (which starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing. The mahurat is during Pradosh while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing and Bhadra is over. But, if Bhadra prevails during Pardosh and ends ahead of midnight then Holika Dahan should be done after Bhadra is over. If Bhadra gets over after midnight then only Holika Dahan should be done in Bhadra and preferably during Bhadra Punchha.

Holika Dahan Date and Timings

Holika Dahan 2022 Date: 17th March

Holika Dahan 2022 Time: 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Holika Dahan 2022 Duration: 1 hour 10 minutes

Bhadra Punchha: 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Bhadra Mukha: 10:16 PM to 12:13 AM, Mar 18

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Bhadra

Purnima Tithi Begins: 01:29 PM on Mar 17, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends: 12:47 PM on Mar 18, 2022

What to avoid on Choti Holi/ Holika Dahan

One should avoid Bhadra Mukha and Holika Dahan should be done in Bhadra Mukha without any condition. There is a reason behind it, if it is not done in a proper mahurat, it will bring bad luck for the whole year not only for individuals but for whole city and country. On rare occasions when neither Pradosh nor Bhadra Punchha is available then one should do Holika Dahan after Pradosh.

Why is right mahurat important for Holika Dahan?

Right Muhurta is more important for Holika Dahan than for any other festival as doing puja at the wrong time will not bring benefits in other festivals, but doing Holika Dahan at the wrong time would bring suffering and misfortune.

Holika Dahan Significance

Holika Dahan is celebrated on the day of Choti Holi. The history of the day is associated with the legend of Hiranyakashipu and his son Prahalad. Hiranyakashipu was one of the biggest enemies of Lord Vishnu but his son would worship Lord Vishnu religiously. The fire burning on the eve of Holika Dahan symbolizes the burning of Holika. The story as a whole is a testament to the power of devotion over the evil represented by King Hiranyakashyapu, as Prahlad never lost his faith.