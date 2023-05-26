Classical Dancer Padma Subrahmanyam Reacts To Installation Of Sengol In New Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new parliament building in Delhi on Sunday. He will also be installing the Sengol (sceptre) next to the Lok Sabha Speaker's seat in the new building. The historic symbol of authority was presented to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947 to symbolise the handover of power from the British.

The Sengol came under light after renowned dancer Padma Subrahmanyam translated an article about Sengol from Tamil to English. She sent it to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in order to find the historic golden sceptre. Reacting to the news of the historic symbol getting installed at the new parliament, Subrahmanyam said to ANI that she is elated to see it being installed in India's new Parliament building.

"Anyone who has studied Tamil Literature will know about Sengol. It has been a tradition in many parts of India. Sengol is a symbol of the transfer of power. I feel elated that it's not just a part of the 75th year, but it is going to be permanently placed in the building of our pride. Feel elated that Sengol will be placed in the building of India's secular government. It will be there symbolising justice," she added.

More about Sengol

The Tamil word "semmai," which means "righteousness," is where the name "Sengol" originates. It is an aspect of Indian civilisation that originated in the Chola monarchy, one of the most powerful nations in the Indian subcontinent for many years. Prior to the inauguration, a number of Vedic rituals would be carried out, officials revealed on Thursday. All invited individuals, including lawmakers, the speaker of the Lok Sabha and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, as well as other notable guests, are anticipated to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new structure by 11:30 am. The event is scheduled to start at around 12 o'clock and end at about 1:30 o'clock.