Comic Con Mumbai 2019: Here's What You Can Expect From The Event

The much-awaited Comic Con Mumbai 2019 is being held on the December 7 and 8. The event will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in NESCO, Goregaon. The occasion will also see the launch of a new issue of the Age of Immortals by Holy Cow Publishing along with a performance by Greek fruit. Shemaroo will be launching some comic books which are based on classic Bollywood movies. This is being touted as a new endeavour by the company. There will also be some exciting performances by Rahul Subramaniam, Jizzy + TS, Karan Singh and Choreo Culture. There will be some experience zones where fans can become a part of their fandoms and take away some special moments.

Also Read: Comic Con Bengaluru: What To Expect And Events To Attend This Weekend

Comic book lovers can binge on comics from DC and Marvel from the event

These zones will range from companies like Warner Bros, Maruti Suzuki Arena, Hamleys, WWE, Doritos, Comedy Central, and Games The Shop. It will also promise some treat for all the comic book lovers out there. They can pick up their favourite comics from stores of Marvel, DC, Kodansha, Amar Chitra Katha, and Indus Comics. Fans will also get the opportunity to interact with some of the international guests ranging from Allison Sampson from Jessica Jones fame, Larry Hama from GI Joe: A Real American Hero and Sachi Ediriwira from Lionborn.

Also Read: Comic Con Bengaluru 2019: Date, Timing, Tickets - All You Need To Know

Comic book writers like Abhijeet Kini and Rakesh Khanna will attend the event

There will be some well-known comic book writers who will also be making an appearance at the Comic Con. Some of them include Rakesh Khanna, Abhijeet Kini who is known for his work in comic books like Tinkle and Fanboys, Rashmi Ruth Dewadasan of The Obiliteray Journal and Vivek Goel from Holy Cow Entertainment. Reportedly, the stage will be bigger this year and there will also be a new format for the cosplay contest with grabs up to 2 lakhs. The founder of Comic Con, Jatin Varma also spoke about the state of pop culture in the country to an esteemed publication. He revealed that pop culture has come a long way from just cricket and Bollywood. He further added that this because of the advent of the OTT platforms and the web-based content.

Also Read: Comic Con Bengaluru To Host Global, Indian Comic Illustrators

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.