Connie Culp Death: America's First Face Transplant Recipient Dies At 57

Connie Culp, who was the first patient in America and the fourth in the world to receive a face transplant surgery, passed away on July 29, at a Cleveland Clinic. Culp was considered, a "pioneer" by many in the medical field and was appreciated for her bravery in the willingness to undergo such a complex and risky medical procedure. Media reports have revealed that Connie Culp passed away at the age of 57 in the same clinic where she had received her face transplant surgery. Read on to find out, “What was the cause of Connie Culp’s death?”

Connie Culp Death: What was the cause?

According to the reports of a media portal, Connie Culp’s cause of death was an infection that was reportedly unrelated to her transplant. She is reportedly survived by her 2 children. It was also added that Ms Culp was the longest-living face transplant patient in the world. Connie Culp’s decision to undergo the surgery at the time was deemed as an enduring gift for all of humanity, according to the Cleveland clinic’s staff in a recent media interview.

Connie Culp’s accident: What happened to Connie Culp’s face?

Connie Culp was shot by her husband, Thomas Culp, in 2004 in a failed murder-suicide attempt. The vicious incident took place in September 2004 in the bar which was owned by the former couple in Hopedale, Ohio. The shotgun blast had destroyed Culp's nose, cheeks, the roof of her mouth and even an eye. Thomas Culp had reportedly shot himself after attempting to murder his wife. However, his suicide attempt failed and he ended up losing his teeth and injuring vision in his left eye. Connie Culp’s husband was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The murder attempt left Culp’s face damaged and she was unable to breathe or eat on her own. Connie Culp reportedly underwent as many as 30 operations prior to her face transplant in 2008. Connie Culp’s face transplant was led by surgeon Maria Siemionow along with a team of doctors in and the highly complex surgery lasted for 22 hours.

The operation was successful as 80 per cent of Culp's face was replaced with that of another woman who had recently died. In 2010, Ms Culp had her final facial surgery and was able to regain much of her facial function, including the ability to smile and speak. Due to regrowth of her facial nerves, she was able to regain sensations in her face.

