Cannes Film Festival Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Others

The Cannes Film Festival has been cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak that was scheduled to take place in May and will be held in June, as per reports.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus

The Cannes Film Festival has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak that was scheduled to take place in May. Its board along with its directors have reportedly said on March 19 that they are looking to postpone it until late June. As per international media reports, the world's biggest film festival was scheduled to take place between May 12 and 23. 

Several film festivals cancelled

Its board reportedly said keeping the concern of the pandemic in mind that they were now looking at rescheduling it to "the end of June-beginning of July". As per the reports, several other film festivals including Tribeca, SXSW and Edinburgh have been cancelled or called off amid the Coronavirus outbreak. 

(Pic Credit: @Festival_Cannes/Twitter)
 

 

 

First Published:
