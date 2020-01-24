Coronavirus Outbreak In China Results In Scrapping Of Lunar New Year Movie Premieres

The coronavirus has spread in China with hundreds of cases registered of the virus. The virus outbreak has resulted in the postponing of about seven Chinese movies that were expected to premiere during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. The week-long holiday is usually the best week of the year to premiere movies in China. The Chinese Box office might take a major hit because of the setback.

ALSO READ: China Seals 5 Cities In A Bid To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

The coronavirus has brought things on a standstill. According to reports, the outbreak of the virus started in the Wuhan city, which is located in the central part of China. As per reports, the coronavirus has spread in the neighbouring region of Huanggang as well. The coronavirus has caused a lockdown in most parts of China.

The government has reportedly asked the public to avoid crowded places and warned the public about the fast spread of the virus. It has been reported that the coronavirus has killed more than 17 people and has infected more than a hundred people.

The movies which were slated to release on the Chinese Lunar New Year week were promoted extensively. As it is one of the most profitable week for the Chinese box office. People enjoy with their families and have many leisure activities planned for the week. Watching movies during the week is being one of the most well-known leisure activity.

ALSO READ: US Probes Second Suspected Case Of Coronavirus

🇨🇳🦠 Beijing joins Wuhan, Zhejiang and Macau in canceling #LunarNewYear celebrations as risks of #Coronavirus heighten — PriapusIQ (@PriapusIQ) January 23, 2020

Amongst the seven movies whose screening was postponed was Leap, a movie based on the Chinese national female volleyball. Detective Chinatown 3 is the third installation of the popular comedy movie. The first two parts of the movies were well appreciated by the Chinese audience. The names of rest of the moves include Lost in Russia, Boonie Bears: The Wild Life, Vanguard, The Rescue, and Legend of Deification.

ALSO READ: Indian Embassy In Beijing Cancels Republic Day Ceremony Due To Coronavirus Outbreak In China

ALSO READ: China: Coronavirus Claims 25 Lives, Nearly 20 Million Quarantined

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.