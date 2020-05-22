Cyclone Amphan: Bidita Bag's parents face hardships; Onir, Saumya share painful stories

Amid the hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in parts of West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday. Pictures and videos of the destruction, houses and rooftops being blown away, waterlogged streets and falling of trees had left the citizens of the country worried. Even celebrities from the Hindi film industry were indirectly affected.

Bidita Bag was one of those who took to Twitter to share that her parents were facing hardships due to the impact of Cyclone Amphan. The Babumoshai Bandookbaaz star first tweeted that she was unable to get through to her parents and hoping that they were safe, as she learnt that there was no electricity in their area. She also used hashtags like #prayforwestbengal.

Later, the actor expressed relief to hear from her father and translated his message in Bengali. She stated that there was no electricity, which might take 3-4 days to restore. Their house was also waterlogged and that their jackfruit tree had fallen down.

Despite no electricity and being unable to receive calls, her father assured that they were ‘fine’ and there was no need to worry.

Here are the tweets:

Unable to contact ma, baba...😓 I hope they are safe...no electricity at many places.. #CyclonAmphan #prayforwestbengal — Bidita Bag 🇮🇳 (@biditabag) May 21, 2020

Translation:

Just received a message from my father

"There is no electricity. I hear it will take 3/4 days to come. Half a foot of water on the ground floor. Who knows when the water will recede. The jackfruit tree is broken. There is not a single mango in the mango tree." — Bidita Bag 🇮🇳 (@biditabag) May 21, 2020

Received another message from dad today- 😇

"ফোন রিসিভ করা যাচ্ছে না। বিদ্যুৎ নেই। জল নেই । নেট নেই। আমরা ঠিক আছি। চিন্তা করিস না।"

Translation: Unable to receive calls. No electricity. There is no water. No net. We're fine. Don't worry. — Bidita Bag 🇮🇳 (@biditabag) May 22, 2020

Onir was heartbroken on seeing the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan at Southern Avenue in Kolkata, near Dhakuria Lake. The National Award-winning director recalled how it was ‘one of his favourite places to walk’ and it was ‘heartbreaking’ for him to see the ‘majestic trees be uprooted.’

Visuals from Southern Avenue #Kolkata ... next to Dhakuria Lake . One of my favourite places to walk in Kolkata . Know for the grand old trees creating an arch over the road.I feel like crying seeing these majestic trees uprooted and fallen .heartbreaking.

Video credit @shaheb17 pic.twitter.com/6DF7Aqj1o8 — Onir (@IamOnir) May 22, 2020

Saumya Tandon tweeted that two of her staff in West Bengal’s Digha were battling hardships. The TV actor stated that their rooftops were blown away and they are sitting on’ wet grounds’, with 'sick kids and old parents.' She wrote that her ‘heart bleeds’ to hear of the plight while sending her prayers for the affected and condolences to the bereaved.

Two of my staff from West Bengal Digha told me, their rooftops are blown away, they are sitting in wet grounds, with sick kids and old parents. My heart bleeds to hear their plight. Prayers for all affected by #CycloneAmaphan, condolences to the bereaved. — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) May 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state to review the situation and conducted an aerial survey of the affected regions on Friday. The PM also announced Rs 1000 crore for advance immediate assistance of West Bengal. Rs 2 lakh aid was to be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Storming at a speed of 190 kmph, Cyclone Amphan made landfall at Digha coast of West Bengal on Wednesday, before hitting Kolkata. Parts of Kolkata, Paraganas and South Paraganas have been affected with disconnection of mobile, internet and electricity services due to the cyclones damaging the communication towers and electrical grid. 80 persons have died due to the Cyclone.

