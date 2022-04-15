Popular VJ and host Cyrus Sahukar is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend-actor Vaishali Malahara. According to various media reports, the two stars are all set to tie the knot in Alibaugh. With an elusive guest list, stars like Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Samir Kochhar, and Sahil Sangha who are among the attendees have sailed to Alibaugh for the wedding weekend.

With just days left for the special occasion, Cyrus’ friends shared pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies that have left the fans waiting for more. After Alia and Ranbir’s wedding, fans are just mesmerised by the Bollywood weddings with celebrations galore. With no clarity on the wedding date, the couple celebrated their mehendi function on Thursday.

Cyrus Sahukar to tie the knot with girlfriend Vaishali Malahara

In the viral pictures that have been making rounds on social media, Cyrus can be seen wearing a black embellished kurta set while his fiancee Vaishali Malahara was dressed in a green lehenga with gold detailing. Earlier, during the day, the soon-to-be newlywed couple hosted a lunch for all the friends and guests attending the wedding in Alibaugh. Mini Mathur gave an insight into the wedding while sharing pictures on her Instagram stories. She even started using the hashtag #VAIRUS.

Apart from the mehendi, today the couple began with their Haldi ceremony together where the two were seen with smeared Haldi faces posing with the guests. In one of the pictures, Mini can be seen welcoming the groom while the other pictures were from the fun nights that the friends had during the mehendi ceremony where Curus even sang a song for his bride. Cyrus Sahukar has been dating Vaishali Malahara for over six years. Earlier, confirming his relationship with Miss Malini, the host had said that they met in Mumbai, and are in a ‘veg meet non-veg relationship’.

Meanwhile, apart from all the roles he has played n the past, his most high-profile film role to-date came with Aisha (2010), the ensemble romantic comedy-drama directed by Rajshree Ojha, in which he starred alongside Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Amrita Puri, Anand Tiwari, Arunoday Singh and Lisa Haydon. Cyrus portrayed the role of Randhir Gambhir, a sweetmeat business tycoon and friend of Kapoor's eponymous lead.

IMAGE: Instagram/DevSanyal/MiniMathur