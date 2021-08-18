Danish Sait Issues An Apology After Receiving Backlash For His Recent Zomato Video; Read

The most important employees of the food delivery system are the delivery personnel. Recently, Indian stand up comedian, Danish Sait took it upon himself to experience what it is like to be a delivery professional in Bengaluru. After receiving a backlash for not depicting the reality of the job, the comedian has taken to his Twitter handle and posted an unconditional apology. Read the details of why did Danish Sait apologise.

Danish Sait apologises for his latest Zomato delivery boy video

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Indian stand up comedian posted an apology, where he acknowledged the points a Twitter user made in his open letter. The apology note reads, "Hey! Thanks for this. I respect the work that you do, & it wouldn't be right for me to contest any of the points you've raised." "I promise you the intent of the video came from a good place, the purpose was to celebrate & appreciate what delivery partners do, infact that's how the video ends- it emphasises on how much easier they make our lives," he added. Sait concluded his apology, "Please accept my apology, I've taken the material down from all my social handles. Thank you."

In the video, Sait can be seen portraying a delivery professional in the hustle-bustle city of Bengaluru. He can be seen wearing the signature red Zomato shirt and ride over the city with a mask on while delivering food orders. Sait's latest video received a backlash for not depicting the reality of the job of being a Zomato delivery person. A Twitter user named Delivery Bhoy had tweeted an open letter to the comedian.

In the open letter, the Twitter user described the things he goes through in a day while delivering the food orders. He highlighted that the video appeared to be "fake and scripted." Sharing the open letter, the Twitter user wrote, "This is my letter to @DanishSait who may or may not be bothered. After having thought about it, I'm assuming ignorance on his part rather than malice. If he has any decency left, he will know where he's gone wrong. That's it. Not expecting anything more from his ilk." Even though, Sait has taken down the video from his social media handles, it continues to exist on Zomato's official YouTube handle.

This is my letter to @DanishSait who may or may not be bothered. After having thought about it, I'm assuming ignorance on his part rather than malice. If he has any decency left, he will know where he's gone wrong. That's it. Not expecting anything more from his ilk. pic.twitter.com/92qeeKBL53 — Delivery Bhoy (@DeliveryBhoy) August 17, 2021

IMAGE: DANISH SAIT'S INSTAGRAM