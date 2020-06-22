'Dealing With The Most Violent Relationship I've Been In': Sapna Bhavnani Reveals

Celebrity Hair stylist and producer Sapna Bhavnani took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she has been dealing with the most 'violent relationship' she has been in. Sapna raised a question while sharing her pain and wrote, "Why do women date men with a history of domestic violence? Is it then our fault if we get abused because we knew and still dated them?"

She then says, "Ofcourse I know it is not our fault but society makes us feel like it is." A popular radio jockey dropped a comment requesting her to not to stay in such a relationship even for a 'mili second longer'. Bhavnani then revealed that she has moved out of it a while back but 'have just been processing' she really went through. She wrote, "Also understanding the fine line between silence is golden and silence is violence."

makes a lot of sense. then why do women including me date men who have a history of cheating and domestic violence? #mondaythoughts https://t.co/ADtGPGkAuk — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) June 22, 2020

but the best part is that even though he cheated and beat up that old gf, she came and physically assaulted me and him- her ex (My present at that time) at a public party ... i filed an fir ... but now that we are no more they have become best friends. women like her exist. — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) June 22, 2020

but he cheated and beat up his old gf and i felt the same as you write(he will change) when i found this out into our relationship because he did not have the courage to tell me before, but he did not change. i went through the same. https://t.co/znTuz5RHDo — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) June 22, 2020

Sapna Bhavnani was recently in the news when she took to her social media and revealed that everyone in Bollywood knew that Sushant Singh Rajput was going through a hard time. She added that no one offered to help when he was struggling. She claimed that posting heartfelt messages for the actor after his demise is ''shallow''. Sapna Bhavnani in the post mentioned that no one in Bollywood is a friend.

In the social media post, Sapna Bhavnani wrote, “It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To post about him today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP.” [sic]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.