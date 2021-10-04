'Descendants Of The Sun' Actor Nam Moon Chul Passes Away At 50

Veteran South Korean actor Nam Moon Chul breathed his last on Monday morning after his prolonged battle with colon cancer, reported Soompi. The report suggests the actor was 50-years-old. An official statement by the late actor's agency, Management BK was released. The agency stated that Moon Chul's funeral will be held at the National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital in Goyang.

Nam Moon Chul passes away

The Korean news portal Soompi quoted Management BK's official statement, "This is actor Nam Moon Chul’s agency Management BK.Nam Moon Chul passed away from a chronic illness at 6:20 a.m. on October 4, 2021. The actor passed away at the age of 50 after being diagnosed with colon cancer and battling against the disease."

"His mortuary is located in Room 10 of the funeral hall of National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital. The procession will take place on 6:30 a.m. on October 6 (Wednesday). Management BK will remember his passion for acting. We hope you will express your condolences," the statement concluded.

Born on March 20, 1971, Nam Moon Chul had a long and illustrious career spanning over two decades. He has featured in a variety of shows, movies, and plays. The senior actor was originally a theatre actor. He made his acting debut in the South Korean entertainment industry with the film named Break Out.

He later went on to appear in dozens of films and K-dramas. The actor rose to fame with the 2007 K-drama Conspiracy In The Court, where he essayed the role of Mr. Park. Several of his best works are Priests, Six Flying Dragons, Descendants Of The Sun, Hello, My Twenties, Nokdu Flower, Mad For Each Other, CHIP-IN among others. Moon Chul's last release was the KakaoTV K-drama, Mad for Each Other, where he played the role of male lead's father, and a cameo appearance in 2021's film, Young Adult Matters.

The news of the experienced actor's demise has left fans and followers heartbroken. Several fans took to Twitter and expressed their grief at the loss and to celebrate the actor's noteworthy career of over two-decade. Take a look.

Rest in Peace Nam Moon Chul.



katanya dia main di tunnel. ada yg tau dia jadi siapa di tunnel? pic.twitter.com/Rtv2wnReuC — cuties! (@sleepyhappygirl) October 4, 2021

Actor #NamMoonCheol (50 years old) passed away while battling from colon cancer.😢

The burial place of the deceased was prepared in Room 10 of the National Health Insurance Corporation Ilsan Hospital Funeral Hall. https://t.co/qbviXJQyR8 pic.twitter.com/5zfgsifSBD — ⭐️KDRAMA ROOM⭐️ (@KdramaRoom) October 4, 2021

Image: Instagram/@cinemadeinasia