Disney+ Day Is Coming On November 12: Here's A Guide To Special Releases, Schedules & More

Online streaming giant, Disney+ Hotstar is home to content from various studios like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. The streamer has been steadily rising through the ranks ever since its debut in the year 2019. Now, two years after its arrival, the streamer is all set to unveil its first-ever Disney+ Day as a way of expressing gratitude to its fans and celebrating the films and shows that have allowed it to thrive. Disney+ Day will take place on November 13 and it will feature new releases to Disney+ Hotstar catalog, offers, and deals on subscriptions as well as surprises throughout the day.

Disney+ Day Schedule

As part of the special celebration, newcomers and returning subscribers will be able to sign up for Disney+ Hotstar for $1.99 for their first month of the service until November 14. Several other perks on the streamer include the launch of IMAX Enhanced to titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which would mean that the user can watch their favourites at home in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio. New updates will be shared on the streamer's social media sites.

Disney+ Day releases

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Jungle Cruise

Home Sweet Home Alone

Olaf Presents

Short collection from Walt Disney Animation Studios

Ciao Alberto(short)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

The Simpson In Plusaversary (short)

Entrelazados

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

Enchanted

Spin

Fancy Nancy Season 3

What's more?

According to Forbes, Disney Parks and Resorts along with Disney Cruise Line will also roll out the blue carpet for photo opportunities and character moments. ShopDisney.com will have special offers just on November 12, including free shipping from November 12 to November 14. Walt Disney-owned network shows, series, and talent from various networks like ABC and Freeform will also be joining the celebration.

The channel's publishing arm, Disney Publishing Worldwide will also participate in the celebration by offering e-books, including instalments in the Loki and The Mandalorian series, for $0.99.

