Diwali is one of the most popular Indian festivals, where people get together with their loved ones, decorate their homes, relish delicacies and more.

Diwali is one of the most popular festivals celebrated across India, where people get together with their loved ones, decorate their homes, relish various delicacies and more. The festival of lights will be marked on October 24 this year. 

The five-day Diwali festival starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. It is believed that  Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on this day after defeating Demon King Ravana. Many also believe that Diwali is marked because Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama fought against King Narakasura and threw him out of Goddess Aditi's land. 

On Diwali 2022, here are some wishes, images, greetings, quotes, and Facebook and WhatsApp status you can share with your close ones. 

  • Hope the festival of lights illuminates your life with good health and wealth. Wishing you loads of joy and happiness on this Diwali!
  • This Diwali, may you be blessed with good fortune, wealth, prosperity and happiness. May all your dreams come true! Happy Diwali!
  • Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali to you. May this special festival bring into your life many more opportunities to prosper and grow.
  • On the occasion of Deepavali, I am sending you the choicest blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi. I wish you all your wishes come true, and that you live all your dreams in the coming year…. Wishing you and your family a wonderful and cheerful Diwali.
  • Let the glowing diyas, the beautiful fireworks, spice up your life with Happiness and joy. Have a safe and Happy Diwali.
  • Let us make it a memorable Diwali by celebrating it with the people who mean the most to us in this world. Warm wishes on Diwali to all.

  • Diwali is the time to celebrate, time to spend with close ones. I wish you the best of Diwali wishes and lots of happiness.

Happy Diwali images 

(All images are from Shutterstock)

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)

