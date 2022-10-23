Quick links:
Diwali is one of the most popular festivals celebrated across India, where people get together with their loved ones, decorate their homes, relish various delicacies and more. The festival of lights will be marked on October 24 this year.
The five-day Diwali festival starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. It is believed that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on this day after defeating Demon King Ravana. Many also believe that Diwali is marked because Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama fought against King Narakasura and threw him out of Goddess Aditi's land.
On Diwali 2022, here are some wishes, images, greetings, quotes, and Facebook and WhatsApp status you can share with your close ones.
Diwali is the time to celebrate, time to spend with close ones. I wish you the best of Diwali wishes and lots of happiness.