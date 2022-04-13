Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Bhim Jayanti Wishes, Images, Quotes And Whatsapp Status Download

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Dr BR Ambedkar is considered one of the greatest leaders of India. Apart from serving as a minister in the first government formed by India after the independence, his work in the formulation of the Constitution and his movement against the caste system, and efforts in the emancipation of Dalits are recognised across the world.
The legendary leader was even bestowed with the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. BR Ambedkar's name is used frequently by politicians of today, be it President Ram Nath Kovind highlighting his contribution to education or Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann promising to follow his principles.
His birth anniversary on April 14 is marked as 'Ambedkar Jayanti'. The day is marked as a holiday in numerous parts of the country, and various events are held to commemorate his contributions to society. Followers of his ideology also sent greetings to their loved ones to mark the occasion.
Here are some of the messages one can forward, as per the quotes of Dr Ambedkar, and the greetings by netizens on Twitter and Instagram:
"It is not enough to be electors only. It is necessary to be law-makers; otherwise those who can be law-makers ill be the masters of those who can only be electors." - Dr. Ambedkar.— Dalit Desk | दलित डेस्क (@dalitdesk) April 8, 2022
.#dalithistorymonth #JaiBhim #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/hsC3PwVtku
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji is not a Dalit Leader....Dr. Ambedkar ji is a Global Leader.#BabasahebAmbedkar #AmbedkarJayanti #constitutionmen pic.twitter.com/tVHxAe3xkh— Vinayak Yadav (@Vinayak54504449) April 13, 2022
the life we're living ...— Muskan(: (@muskan_khinchi) April 12, 2022
the greatness we are achieving...
is all because of our Babasaheb 💙💙💙💙
2days left only🐣💙
#AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/cNbp6hjgbH
In advance— Kaali (@Kaali89435058) April 9, 2022
Happy Dr. B.R. Ambedkar jayanti pic.twitter.com/gIWiavQT5C
One can also download these videos with the help of a downloader to put on WhatsApp status or Instagram stories.
“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”— Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) April 14, 2021
Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 💙#JaiBhim #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/VDkWLL9lGV
