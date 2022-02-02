Dwayne Johnson Stands In Support Of Joe Rogan Amid Spotify Misinformation Controversy

Music streaming giant Spotify has been receiving backlash from its users for the past few days as legendary singer Neil Young asked the platform to remove his songs. The folksinger asked Spotify to do so following the podcast hosted by Joe Rogan, in which, he allegedly promoted falsehoods about COVID-19 vaccination. Several singers, including Joni Mitchel, joined Neil Young in his protest against the streaming service. Many users also trended 'Boycott Spotify' on social media platforms. As a result, Spotify announced they would add content advisory before every podcast that has a discussion regarding COVID-19. After the entire controversy took huge turn with many users uninstalling the app, Joe Rogan addressed the situation in a 10 minute video with which he gained support from actor Dwayne Johnson.

Joe Rogan addresses the Spotify controversy

Taking to his Instagram handle, Joe Rogan recently shared a 10-minute video in which he said he is not trying to promote misinformation with his podcast. he further addressed the controversy and explained he wanted to hear Robert Malone and Dr Peter McCullough's opinions. Later in the video, he admitted that he "makes sure that I've researched these topics, the controversial ones in particular, and have all the pertinent facts at hand before I discuss them." He said, "I'm not trying to be controversial. I've never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversation."

Rogan also mentioned the controversy led to singers like Neil Young taking down their songs from the platform and said, "I'm very sorry that they feel that way. I most certainly don't want that." He also revealed he has always been a fan of Neil Young and mentioned he agrees with Spotify's decision to add disclaimers before podcasts with topics such as COVID-19. He further mentioned the only thing he could do better is to have more experts right after talking to controversial ones.

Dwayne Johnson stands in support of Joe Rogan

Dwayne Johnson extended support to the controversial podcaster through the comment section of the video. The Rock wrote, "Great stuff here brother," in his comment. "Perfectly articulated," he further added and mentioned he looks forward to coming to Rogan's show and "breaking out tequila" with him.

Image: AP