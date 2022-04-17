Easter 2022: Happy Easter Images, Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Whatsapp & Facebook Status

Easter is one of the most prominent festivals and is majorly celebrated by the Christian Community all across the globe. This day is believed as the third day after the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. In the Bible, it is described that the resurrection of Jesus is the foundation upon which the religion was built and thus this festival is of utmost importance for Christians. They celebrate the day by going to church and some people also have a large get-to-gather with their family. As the festival is around the corner, we bring you images, wishes, greetings, messages and more to make your near and dear ones feel special on his day.

Today, we remember Jesus' sacrifice and give thanks for what he brought to our world. Wishing you a blessed and holy Easter!

The spirit of Easter is all about hope, love, and joyful living. May you have a blessed day!

Happy Easter! I hope you're surrounded by sunshine, flowers, chocolate, and family on this happy day.

This year, may the basket of Easter fill with care, happiness, and kindness.

Praying that you feel Christ's love throughout this Easter Day and beyond.

It’s such a hopeful time of year, and I wish you every good thing at Easter and always.

Happy Easter to you and your family as we celebrate our Father’s greatest sacrifice through his Son, Jesus Christ. Have a blessed Easter!

Wishing you all the love and happiness that only Easter can bring. Have a joyous celebration with your family!

