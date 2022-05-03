Eid Mubarak 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Eid ul Fitr is one of the main holy festivals celebrated among the Muslim community. Eid ul Fitr indicates the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan. The date of the festival changes every year, and this year it will begin on the evening of May 2 and will come to an end on May 3 depending on the moon's position.

Just like Ramadan, Eid ul Fitr commences with the sighting of the moon. On this day, Muslims all around the world thank almighty and recite special prayers. Eid ul Fitr is celebrated by the preparation of sweet dishes like Lachcha or Sivayyan. Here is a collection of Eid Mubarak 2022 wishes, images, Facebook and WhatsApp status in English that one can use to spread warm greetings on this auspicious day.

Eid Mubarak 2022: Wishes

May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your soul with spirituality, your mind with wisdom.

There's no greater blessing than that of Allah, there's no greater happiness than that of attaining pure bliss. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

May the God Almighty open the doors of happiness for you and fulfil all your dreams. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

No matter where you are or what you are doing, remember that Allah is always with you to help and guide you in every important step of your life. Eid Mubarak!

In every shared smile and laughter; In every silent prayer answered; In every opportunity that comes your way – may Allah bless you immensely.

May Allah bring you joy, happiness, peace and prosperity on this blessed occasion. Wishing you and your family this happy occasion of Eid.

May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with all your close friends and may it fill your heart with wonders.

Let this Eid open your mind with new fresh thoughts.

May Allah’s blessings be with you today, tomorrow and always. Eid Mubarak!

May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2022: Images

Eid Mubarak 2022: Facebook and WhatsApp Status

Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid.

Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities for success for you! Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking.

Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared. Eid Mubarak to all!

Accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden your soul. Enjoy the moments you share with your family. Happy Eid Day!

You can bring a smile to my face even when I am feeling sad. A friend is a treasure to keep forever. May Allah shower his blessings on you. Eid Mubarak!

Eid is a day of sharing what we have and caring for others. May you have a wonderful Eid this year!

Eid is the time of year when you should amend your mistakes and forgive others' mistakes.

May Allah on this day grant you wisdom and kindness!

May the God Almighty show you on the right path and help you in every step of your life. Eid Mubarak!

Image: Shutterstock