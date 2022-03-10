Elon Musk And Grimes Secretly Welcome Second Child, Latter Reveals Baby Girl's Name

SpaceX Chief Elon Musk and Grimes have secretly welcomed their second child, a baby girl, reports Vanity Fair. If the report is to be believed, then the Canadian singer and ex-partner of Elon Musk accidentally revealed the news while discussing about her upcoming album Book 1. Just like her son X Æ A-Xii, the duo's baby girl also has an unusual name. Curious to know what it is? Continue reading to know all the details.

Elon Musk and Grimes welcome their second baby

According to Vanity Fair, initially, Grimes was hesitant to reveal the truth about her secret second child. "I’m not at liberty to speak on these things," she said. However, eventually, the musician confirmed that she and the Tesla founder welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy back in December 2021. "She's a little colicky too," added Grimes.

What is the name of Elon Musk's and Grimes' baby girl?

The outlet also revealed that Elon Musk and Grimes' second baby name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. According to Grimes, their little munchkin also has a nickname 'Y'. The mother of two reportedly also unveiled the breakdown of her baby girl's unual name.

Exa, a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS Dark, the unknown, a beautiful mystery of our universe Sideræl, the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time

Elon Musk and Grimes made headlines back in May 2020 after announcing the birth of their son. However, more than the birth of a newborn, the name that Elon and Grimes chose for him was more intriguing for netizens. Taking to Twitter, Grimes unveiled the unusual name of their child leaving netizens astonished. Post announcing the name, Grimes also tweeted a full breakdown of the name choice:

X, the unknown variable Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)

About Elon Musk and Grimes' relationship

It was back in 2018, when Elon Musk officially announced that he is dating Grimes. However, in December 2021, Musk officially announced that he has parted ways with Grimes. Now, as per her recent interaction, Grimes reportedly called Musk her 'best friend'. "We’re very fluid. We live in separate houses," she said. However, while concluding the interaction, the musician added that the duo may plan to have more children together in future.

Image: AP