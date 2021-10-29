Facebook Is Now Meta: Ryan Reynolds And Other Celebs Have Hilarious Reactions

On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company is rebranding itself as 'Meta' to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, what Zuckerberg calls the 'metaverse.' According to AP, the announcement comes amid an existential crisis for Facebook as it faces legislative and regulatory scrutiny in many parts of the world following revelations in the Facebook Papers. As soon as the news was confirmed, celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Rosanna Arquette, Luke Smith and others have reacted on their social media handles. Check out their reactions on Facebook changes to Meta.

Celebrities react to the Facebook name change

In explaining the rebrand, Zuckerberg said the name “Facebook” just doesn't encompass “everything we do” anymore. In addition to its primary social network, that now includes Instagram, Messenger, its Quest VR headset, its Horizon VR platform and more.

Celebrities have taken to their verified Twitter handles and reacted to the Facebook name change. Ryan Reynolds took to the micro-blogging site and joked, "If Facebook can rebrand as Meta without asking me, then I get to rebrand myself as Birthday Reminders, no questions asked. Happy Birthday, @AndyRichter." Rosanna Arquette tweeted, "Meta is even creepier than Facebook."

Luke Smith chipped in, "Can't have problems with Facebook if the company isn't called Facebook #Meta." The makers of the talk show, Morning Brew wrote, "This would have been way more meta" and dropped a snap of Mark Zuckerberg.

Liza Minnelli added, "Liza Minnelli has outlived a corporate name change -- Facebook which will now be called Meta. Facebook, Instagram and other apps will remain, but under the Meta umbrella." John Fugelsang commented, "Facebook changing its name to Meta is so exciting I've already forgotten that we just learned they knew women were being sex trafficked on the platform and did nothing!"

Indian actor Hina Khan as well took to her Instagram handle and shared her reaction on the same. She wrote, "Our very own Facebook is '#Meta' now.. Am I the only one feeling weird."

After Facebook rebranded itself to 'Meta', the makers of The Matrix Resurrections also took to their verified Twitter handle and dropped a picture featuring a red pill and a blue pill. Sharing the same, the makers wrote, "Now based on real events. The choice is yours." The words intend to highlight the fact that the 'metaverse' that was depicted in the hit Matrix franchise, is turning into reality. The tweet itself made its avid fans think if it is really possible for the real world and the digital world to merge. Several fans stated that these may be small steps in direction of a metaverse.

