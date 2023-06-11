Fans Reimagine Prabhas, Mahesh Babu As Captain America, Thor In These AI-generated Photos

An artist recently took to his social media handle to share a series of AI-generated artworks wherein the Indian actors can be seen reimagined as Marvel and DC superheroes. These AI-generated photos sparked excitement among superhero fans and other art enthusiasts. The collection included well-known characters like Thor, Wonder Woman, Black Widow, and Captain America.

In the AI-generated pictures, Deepika Padukone can be seen as Wonder Woman and complementing her signature suit. Next, Prabhas can be seen resonating with the character of Marvel superhero Thor in his armor and Mjölnir. Mahesh Babu can be seen in a powerful avatar featuring Captain America in his suit and shield. Lastly, Tamannaah Bhatia exuded Black Widow's charm with the coloured hair.

Take a look at the photos below:

Prabhas as Thor

(AI-generated picture shows Prabhas as Thor. | Image: @Gautham_404/Instagram)

Mahesh Babu as Captain America

(AI-generated picture shows Mahesh Babu as Captain America. | Image: @Gautham_404/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone a Wonder Woman

(AI-generated picture shows Deepika Padukone a Wonder Woman. | Image: @Gautham_404/Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia as Black Widow

(AI-generated picture shows Tamannaah Bhatia as Black Widow. | Image: @Gautham_404/Instagram)

Artist brings Marvel characters to India

Earlier, an artist shared some of his/her extraordinary AI-generated creations on the Instagram handle wherein the Marvel superheroes were seen in the streets of India. Sharing the photos, the artist talked about the artwork and captioned, "In this captivating AI-generated artwork, we envision a delightful scenario where the iconic Marvel Avengers find themselves in the heart of India, connecting with its vibrant culture and people. The artwork captures the spirit of unity, diversity, and the universal love for superheroes."

In the pictures, iconic Marvel superheroes including Spider-Man, Thor, Doctor, Strange, Loki, Captain America, and others were seen interacting and clicking pictures with Indians. The artwork showed the superheroes engaging with the locals in their signature uniforms. This blend of reality with fantasy was immensely loved by netizens.



Take a look at the pictures below:

Not just these artists, but there are many other artists who have come forward in recent times to showcase their AI-generated artwork. Some create Disney versions of Indian actors, while others create baby versions of Harry Potter characters. These AI pictures have captured the attention of the users and piqued their interest in such art.