Last Updated:

Fans Trend Hashtag In Support Of BTS' Jin To Make Him Win 'KPOP Visual Of The Year 2021'

#Kimseokjin BTS is trending on Twitter with fans boosting the hashtag to get their favourite BTS member to the top spot of KPOP Visual Award Of the Year.

Written By
Jewelyn Fernandes
In frame: Kim Seok-jin

Source: BTS Instagram


Hashtag Kimseokjin BTS has been taking Twitter by a storm as fans are determined to make the BTS member Jin win the KPOP Visual of the Year 2021 Award, again. The awards, which are announced every year, get fans battling over getting their favourite KPOP star rising to the top with the most number of hashtags on the social media platform. In 2021, fans are back at making their favourite BTS member the winner of the coveted title. 

The BTS member himself urged his fans with a simple yet cryptic tweet to help him win. He posted a picture of himself in an all-black ensemble with a mask tucked under his chin, bangs sitting above his brows and wrote "Again" in Korean to hint at his fans on April 4, 2021. Fans got the message loud and clear as they instantly made his tweet and the hashtag Kimseokjin BTS one of the most popular hashtags on Twitter. 

BTS member Jin appeals to fans to help him win the Visual Of The Year title

Whether Jin wins the title of Best Visual of The Year award or not, he has already been crowned as 'World Wide Handsome', aka WWH, by the Army. Twitter is now full of pictures and gifs of dreamy pictures of Kim Seok-jin. One fan called him, "perfect and immortal beauty" while another called him their "ultimate bias". 

READ | BTS' J-Hope sends his best wishes to ARMY in a post showing off his silver hair, see photo

Twitter also saw a sea of purple hearts for the BTS member. "Visual Of The Century", exclaimed one fan while another called him a "Greek God". One fan was confused why other boys even tried competing when  Kim Seok-jin, the WWH existed. Another was in a pool of happy tears as they realised that the hashtag had started trending just because their favourite BTS member was breathing.

READ | John Cena reveals how K-pop band BTS' fan base helped him accept his vulnerability

For 2021, the Visual Queen of The Year has already been announced with BlackPink's Jisoo earning the title of Visual Queen of the Year with more than 9.2 lakh votes. Followed by BlackPink's Lisa, Momoland's Nancy, TWICE's Tzuyu and BlackPink's Rose. In 2020, Kim Seok-Jin had made it to the number 1 spot of the Visual Of The Year Awards and was crowned as Visual King of The Year. 

READ | BTS's K-Pop agency HYBE buys Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings for $1 billion

(Promo IMage Source: BTS official Instagram)

READ | Did you know BTS on Spotify earned THIS much as royalties from its songs
READ | BTS has adorable reaction to their iHeartRadio Awards nominations; watch here

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT