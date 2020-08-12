Fashion Designer Simar Dugal Passes Away, Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Her Death

A well-known fashion designer Simar Dugar passed away on August 12. Many Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Roshan Abbas, Amrita Arora, Sophie Chaudhary, and others mourned the loss of their friend.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a few pictures of Simar and wrote, "My eyes well up n I can’t stop the tears... my beautiful friend, my angel, my strongest, my most compassionate sim @simardugalofficial... love u n miss u so so much ... rest in peace my friend." [sic]

To an outsider in the fashion world as a compere there was always your reassuring smile and sweetness. One of the people who made me feel comfortable in my highly unfashionable clothes in my early RJ days. Always warm, always positive. RIP#SimarDugal https://t.co/IEwff204rQ — Roshan Abbas (@roshanabbas) August 12, 2020

Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana Pandey posted hands folded emoji on her post. While actor Sophie Choudry wrote, “OMG… I am so sorry to hear this RIP beautiful simar with heart broke emoji. Designer Vikram Phadnis also expressed his condolence on the news. He wrote, “Can't believe…” . Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora wrote, “Rest In Peace our dearest sim.” Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan and Manish Malhotra also commented on the post.

Malaika's mother wrote, "Rest in Eternal peace dear , beautiful Simar." [sic] Designer Manish Malhotra and Seema Khan also expressed grief.

Sad news about #SimarDugal. Another life taken by the epidemic of our times, #cancer. Condolences to her family, friends and colleagues in the fashion world. #RIPSimarDugal pic.twitter.com/oGAVSZwaDM — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) August 12, 2020

