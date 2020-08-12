Last Updated:

Fashion Designer Simar Dugal Passes Away, Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Her Death

A well-known fashion designer Simar Dugar passed away on August 12. Bollywood celebrities mourn her death —

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Malaika Arora

A well-known fashion designer Simar Dugar passed away on August 12. Many Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Roshan Abbas, Amrita Arora, Sophie Chaudhary, and others mourned the loss of their friend.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a few pictures of Simar and wrote, "My eyes well up n I can’t stop the tears... my beautiful friend, my angel, my strongest, my most compassionate sim @simardugalofficial... love u n miss u so so much ... rest in peace my friend." [sic]

Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana Pandey posted hands folded emoji on her post. While actor Sophie Choudry wrote, “OMG… I am so sorry to hear this RIP beautiful simar with heart broke emoji. Designer Vikram Phadnis also expressed his condolence on the news. He wrote, “Can't believe…” . Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora wrote, “Rest In Peace our dearest sim.” Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan and Manish Malhotra also commented on the post.

Malaika's mother wrote, "Rest in Eternal peace dear , beautiful Simar." [sic] Designer Manish Malhotra and Seema Khan also expressed grief.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all