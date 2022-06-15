Father's day is celebrated to honour the fathers or paternal figures in our life. It's a day that reminds us of the love, respect, teachings and sacrifices of a father for his kids. They don't only provide for and protect their family but also act as the pillar of strength and a cushion to fall on.

Father's Day might not be a tradition that has been in existence for ages but it is one to celebrate with zeal and pride to appreciate your dad. As the occasion approaches soon, learn about the date, significance and history behind Father's Day.

Father's Day 2022: Date

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year. This year, the occasion will be celebrated on June 19, 2022. Since its inception in 1910, the event is celebrated in a number of ways across the world and across various traditions and regions.

Father's Day 2022: History & significance

American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart's daughter Sonora Smart Dodd, residing in Spokane, Washington, was responsible for establishing the concept of Father's Day that has honoured fathers from around the world over the years. Sonora's mother died at the age of 16 while giving birth to her sixth child. Along with her father, Sonora raised her younger brothers.

Sonora felt that the fathers needed recognition whilst listening to a church sermon about newly recognized Mother's Day. Out of utmost love and respect for her father, she approached the Spokane Ministerial Alliance and asked them to recognize her father's birthday, June 5, as Father's Day. However, they decided on keeping the occasion on the third Sunday of the month.

Over the years, Father's Day became popular and was celebrated across the nation. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a presidential proclamation in 1966 to officially declare the third Sunday of June as Father's Day.

Image: Unsplash

While Father's Day is considered a holiday in many parts of the world, in India, it is not the case. Metropolitan cities of the country largely observe the day by organizing parties, special treatment or gifts for their fathers. Special prayers are also organized to pray for their long and healthy life.

Image: Shutterstock