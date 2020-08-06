YouTuber Jake Paul's California Home Raided By FBI After Being Charged In Floyd Protests

YouTuber Jake Paul had been charged when he appeared in a video in June wherein people were seen looting stores and damaging property in a mall in Scottsdale. On August 5, a few FBI agents along with a SWAT team served a search warrant for the YouTuber's California residence. Though the team initially entered the property, no arrests were made.

FBI raids YouTube star Jake Paul's California home

FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller revealed in a statement that the FBI executed the search warrant at 6 AM on August 5. The warrant was executed at the California home of Jake Paul in connection to an ongoing investigation. She revealed that the affidavit for the search warrant was sealed by a judge and added that she was not at liberty to discuss the nature of the investigation or the person to whom the warrant was served.

Richard Schonfeld, Jake Paul's attorney, later confirmed that the house was of the YouTuber. As reported by AP, Paul's lawyer said in an email, "We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake’s Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state". He added that they are still gathering information on the matter and assured that they will be cooperating with the investigation.

Footages from local American news channels' helicopter showed agents gathering rifles from Jake Paul's property. Cops from Arizona said that they were dismissing the charges of criminal trespassing and unlawful gathering on the property against the YouTube Star so that the FBI can complete their federal criminal investigation. They added that those charges may be refiled later.

Paul, who has over 20 million followers on the platform, takes part in various pranks, stunts and reveals personal stories about him on his channel. The YouTube star was charged when he appeared among a crowd who were seen looting stores in a mall in Scottsdale. Jake Paul later revealed in a video that he was only looking for people who were a part of the George Floyd protest and did not personally participate in looting the stores and damaging the property.

For several years, the YouTube star's neighbours have been complaining to several media outlets about the stunts that Jake pulls for his YouTube videos. He was heavily criticised last month by Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub after a video emerged of dozens of people partying at his residence. The party in question was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic with people not wearing any apparent masks or following the social distancing norms.

