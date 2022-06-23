Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia Dies After Routine Tonsil Surgery At The Age Of 27

Brazil today lost one of its beloved celebrities, former miss Brazil Gleycy Correia. She died young only at the age of twenty-seven. Her death comes as a unique situation as she suffered from a brain haemorrhage and a cardiac arrest right after a routine operation to have her tonsils removed. Ms Correia's body had been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

According to sources, Gleycy Correia who had been crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, died at a private clinic on Monday. After her surgery to remove her tonsils she suffered from heavy bleeding which led to a cardiac arrest on April 4th. She had now been in a coma for 2 months before passing away.

She was born in a city in Brazil, Macae, near the Atlantic coast 120 miles northeast of Rio de Janeiro. As per the Post, she started working very early on, getting a job as a nail artist at a neighbourhood beauty salon before entering the pageant and winning the title of Miss Brazil She had amassed a considerable following on social media over the years since she won the beauty pageant. She worked as a makeup artist and influencer and ran an Instagram page with more than 50,000 followers. After her death, followers along with her kin and kith used that page to pay tributes to Ms Correira.

Many celebrities walk this earth but few make an impact with their grace and strength. According to sources, Correira often reflected on her destitute upbringing during her childhood and life. She even used to pen inspiring quotes on her Instagram to show not only beauty but also strength lies in her.

“We will never know how strong we are until being strong is the only choice,” Gleycy Correia wrote in an Instagram post.

Being surrounded by family and friends, she was peacefully buried on Tuesday. Hundreds of condolences and messages poured in from her followers on her Instagram account. In the final post, by her family, she is seen smiling and embracing Jesus Christ. The caption with the post read “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”.