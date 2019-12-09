Former Miss World India Natasha Suri Gets 'wrongly' Tagged In Leaked Bikini Pictures

Model and former Miss World Natasha Suri was wrongly tagged by some websites in some leaked bikini pictures. The mix-up happened because of similar names, apparently. Natasha Suri's pictures were used instead of Natasha Suri-Singh and that created a lot of confusion.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Suri clarified that she was being tagged on Natasha Suri Singh's pictures for last 15 days. She called it 'wrong and misleading'. She further also revealed that she was being associated with someone called 'Arhan Khan' whom she has never met. "Suddenly, one mix-up of names has led to someone else's controversies becoming mine. I am Natasha Suri, and I've been in this industry for a decade and done some good work. Natasha Suri Singh is someone else altogether. I don't know her and neither do I know Arhan," she told the portal.

Suri revealed that she has approached the Google Team to rectify this issue because she has worked hard for the last 10 years in the industry and her reputation is at stake. "I didn't even react to this in the initial days because I didn't want to give it any importance but this has escalated way more than being a simple case of mixed identities," Suri told ETimes. Calling it tiring and unnecessary, Suri said she might approach the cyber cell if things don't get solved soon.

Natasha Suri's 2018 Controversy

The actress was linked to Dwayne Bravo after a picture of theirs went viral. Clarifying the relationship in public, Suri released a statement that said, "There are some bizarre stories floating around about cricketer Dwayne Bravo and I, which compel me to make this statement. He is a friend and it is always wonderful to catch up with him. While the ‘friends’ tag might be a cliché to most, that’s actually exactly what it is in this case. He is a great guy, an accomplished cricketer and a talented singer. But we are not dating. My focus is entirely on my work right now. I am shooting for a film currently and hope to make a mark as an actor. Love is the last thing on my mind at present. My career and my family are my priority."

