From 'Decoupled' To 'Don't Look Up,' Netflix's List Of December Releases

In a bid to boost user influx into its platform, OTT giant Netflix has undertaken a slew of initiatives, starting with slashing subscription charges and introducing an exciting lineup for the month of December. Taking to their Instagram handle, Netflix has recently dropped the list of latest upcoming shows, with films like decoupled, don’t look up and many more.

Here take a look at Netflix's latest post :

Releases to look forward to, in the month of December :

Decoupled -December 17

Decoupled has South sensation R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla in lead roles and it follows the story of a writer and his wife who announce their divorce with a party, which ends up exposing other absurd relationships to the world.

Don't Look Up - December 24

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are currently gearing up for their next film, 'Don't Look Up', which is set to premiere on Netflix on December 24. The film will follow the journey of two astronauts, who try and warn people about a planet-killing comet approaching Earth.

Witcher- December 17

Netflix's Witcher series had quite a bit to live up to, as it is coming with its second season. The epic series revolves around monsters, magic and fate returns for a second season.

Stand by Me Doraemon 2 - December 24

Japanese 3D computer-animated science-fiction comedy film based on the Doraemon cartoon series that used to air on Hungama revolves around the central character Doraemon and his friend Nobita and how he lands up in trouble and Doraemon is always there for his rescue.

Possession of Hannah Grace - December 27

The movie is a horror-thriller film wherein a demon seeks refuge in a young girl's body when she dies due to an unruly exorcism. Followed by a series of unnatural events.

Chota Bheem Season 14 -December 28

The series is similar to the original Chota Bheem series set in the fictional kingdom of Dholakpur, in rural India. The series revolves around Bheem, sometimes referred to as Chhota Bheem (little Bheem) due to his young age, a boy who is strong and intelligent. and Bheem with his friends fixes all the problems that they face.

Cobra Kai Season 4 - December 31

Cobra Kai is an action drama series based on the Karate Kid by Robert Mark Kamen that takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (portrayed by Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (portrayed William Zabka).

Image: Netflix