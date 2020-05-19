FWICE Appeals To CM Uddhav Thackeray To Permit Post-production Work To Help Technicians

With nation fighting Coronavirus battle for over two months now, film production along with many other industries are shut due to nationwide lockdown. This resulted in many losing their jobs or sitting at home with no cash inflow.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Tuesday sent a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to permit post-production and recording studios to function so that unfinished work can be completed and the technicians can get back to work. The letter states that there are funds invested in the projects which are almost over and are in the final stages of releasing.

The letter said, "We hereby would like to inform you that we are the representatives of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, Mumbai which is the mother body of 32 different crafts of the workers and technicians of the Media and Entertainment industry sheltering more than 5 lakh members under its huge umbrella. With reference to the subject matter, we would like to bring to your kind notice that there are numerous projects which are halted due to lockdown and can be completed soon as only the post production activities such as Editing, Sound recording, music recording and others are pending. If permissions are given, which can be done in closed studios with minimum workforce, it would be great relief to the producers who have poured in huge funds."

IMPORTANT... #FWICE appeals to Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji - Hon Chief Minister of #Maharashtra - to permit post-production and recording studios to function, so that unfinished work can be completed + technicians can get back to work pic.twitter.com/S8F0ETkGRR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2020

COVID crisis in Mumbai

Mumbai on Monday reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, taking the total case count to 21,152 and the fatalities to 757, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A total of 13 of the 23 deceased were suffering from comorbidities. Of the 1,185 new cases, 300 samples were tested positive in private laboratories between May 12 and 16. The number of recovered patients mounted to 5,516 with 504 more people being discharged from hospitals, an official release said.

