Gaurav Taneja's Net Worth: Details About The Popular YouTuber Flying Beast

Gaurav Taneja AKA Flying Beast is among the more popular Indian YouTubers. He is also known to be an avid fitness enthusiast, commercial pilot and nutritionist. His YouTube videos are often seen doing the rounds on the Internet for their engaging and entertaining content. Gaurav Taneja's income, his salary and net worth sometimes intrigues people. For all those who are wondering about Gaurav Taneja's salary and net worth, here is everything you need to know about it.

Gaurav Taneja's net worth

According to a report by socialraze.com, Gaurav Taneja's net worth is estimated to be more than â‚¹5 Crore. Gaurav Taneja's income is mostly from his YouTube videos and his job as a pilot. Gaurav Taneja's salary from YouTube Adsense is estimated to be at around $26,000 per month which is close to â‚¹19 lakh. Apart from his Flying Beast YouTube channel, he also has two more YouTube channels FitMuscle TV and Rasbhari ke Papa. From all three YouTube channels and various sponsorships on them, Gaurav Taneja's income is expected to be more than $30,000 every month which is close to â‚¹22 lakhs.

He is a popular YouTuber and posts videos about his fitness, lifestyle and gaming. He also posts vlogs about his life. The YouTuber has also won several bodybuilding competitions till now. His travelling vlogs have been a huge hit among his fans and followers on social media. The proud father of Kaira Taneja AKA Rasbhari regularly posts adorable videos of his baby daughter doing several things. The 34-year-old YouTuber is married to Ritu Rathee who is also a commercial pilot. The couple got married in 2015 and welcomed their baby daughter Rasbhari in 2018.

Gaurav Taneja's social media

He is most active on his YouTube channels where he posts videos about his life, fitness and gaming. His YouTube channel Flying Beast has close to 5 million subscribers while his other YouTube channel Rasbhari Ke Papa has 1.29 Million subscribers. He posts videos about his travel and vlogs on Flying Beast and gaming content on Rasbhari Ke Papa. His third YouTube channel FitMuscle TV also has 1.86 million subscribers. He also enjoys a massive fan following of more than 1.9 million people on Instagram. He recently shared an adorable video of his daughter on his Instagram.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Gaurav Taneja's Instagram