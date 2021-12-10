'Ginny And Georgia', 'Tribhanga': Here's A List Of Shows Binge-watch With Your Parents

Pandemic bought in a lot of changes in everyone's daily life, during the peak of the pandemic families, were all stuck together and OTT platforms were the only source of entertainment. While 'Netflix and Chill' is quite a popular phrase amongst the youth, one can also chill with their families and binge-watch shows on Netflix. Here's a list of shows and movies on Netflix that you can watch with your parents and family.

1. Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy portrays the beauty of differences among strong women and the importance of accepting them. The movie features 3 generations of women- grandmother (Tanvi Azmi) mother, (Kajol) and daughter (Mithila Palkar) who possess the same blood but choose to live their lives very differently. This film leaves you with thoughts of love, care and the beauty of acceptance.

2. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

This film offers the audience a refreshing take on the Father-Daughter relationship. The movie is based on the story of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of the first Indian female air-force pilots in combat. Jahnvi Kapoor takes on the role of Gujna while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of her father who supports Gunjan to fulfil her dreams.

3. Never Have I Ever

On the surface, the show may seem like a tale of an average teenage Indian- American girl exploring the world, in terms of love, friendship and identity. Subtly yet, the show speaks volumes about the grief of the loss of family, the delicate relation between a mom and daughter, and the struggle to navigate life post it. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi) and Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini) portray the roles with utmost honesty and finesse, often making you forget that the bond shown is just for the screen.

4. Ginny and Georgia

The relationship between a mom and her teen daughter is not very different from a rollercoaster ride. Ginny and Georgia portray this ride impeccably. Ginny, an awkward teen and Georgia, a not-so-conventional, young mother have their share of wild ups and downs, but what makes this ride special is their sheer bond of never letting go of each other.

